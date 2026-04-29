Compared to Estimates, Methanex (MEOH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Methanex (MEOH) reported revenue of $974 million, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $963.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -36.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol : 222.00 KTon compared to the 454.37 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 222.00 KTon compared to the 454.37 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol : 2,226.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,095.03 KTon.

: 2,226.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,095.03 KTon. Sales volume in tonnes - Total : 2,622.00 KTon versus 2,711.17 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,622.00 KTon versus 2,711.17 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Average realized methanol price ($/tonne) : 351.00 $/Ton compared to the 340.47 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 351.00 $/Ton compared to the 340.47 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales : 174.00 KTon compared to the 161.76 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 174.00 KTon compared to the 161.76 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Production in tonnes - Canada (Medicine Hat) : 124.00 KTon versus 138.92 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 124.00 KTon versus 138.92 KTon estimated by two analysts on average. Production in tonnes - Total : 2,391.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,195.35 KTon.

: 2,391.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,195.35 KTon. Operating Capacity - New Zealand : 215.00 KTon compared to the 215.00 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 215.00 KTon compared to the 215.00 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Capacity - Chile : 425.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 425.00 KTon.

: 425.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 425.00 KTon. Operating Capacity - Canada (Medicine Hat) : 140.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 142.00 KTon.

: 140.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 142.00 KTon. Production in tonnes - Egypt (50% interest) : 164.00 KTon compared to the 123.12 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 164.00 KTon compared to the 123.12 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Capacity - Egypt (50% interest): 158.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 156.75 KTon.

Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Methanex here>>>

Shares of Methanex have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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