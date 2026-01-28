Compared to Estimates, Meritage (MTH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Meritage Homes (MTH) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $4.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -5.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Homes ordered - Total : 3,224 versus 3,521 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3,224 versus 3,521 estimated by eight analysts on average. Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total : $375.00 compared to the $385.51 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $375.00 compared to the $385.51 average estimate based on eight analysts. Order Backlog - Total : 1,168 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,333.

: 1,168 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,333. Homes closed - Total : 3,755 versus 3,887 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3,755 versus 3,887 estimated by eight analysts on average. Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total : $377.00 compared to the $407.72 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $377.00 compared to the $407.72 average estimate based on six analysts. Active Communities - Ending - Total : 336 versus 332 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 336 versus 332 estimated by six analysts on average. Order Backlog Value - Total : $440.56 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $547.9 million.

: $440.56 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $547.9 million. Home Orders - Average sales price - Total : $374.00 compared to the $388.63 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $374.00 compared to the $388.63 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding) : $1.43 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.

: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year. Revenue- Home closing : $1.41 billion versus $1.5 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.5 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change. Revenue- Financial Services : $8.24 million versus $8.65 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $8.24 million versus $8.65 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenue- Land closing: $21.07 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Meritage here>>>

Shares of Meritage have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.