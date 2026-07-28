Compared to Estimates, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) reported revenue of $182.22 million, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.98 million, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 40.2% versus 42.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net interest margin: 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
- Average Earning Assets: $19.46 billion compared to the $19.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 12.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.6%.
- Total capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 12.5% compared to the 13.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Loan servicing fees, net: $11.99 million versus $6.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Syndication and asset management fees: $6.93 million versus $4.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Other income: $11.74 million versus $5.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mortgage warehouse fees: $1.86 million compared to the $1.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Noninterest Income: $45.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.64 million.
- Gain on Sale of Loans: $13.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.17 million.
- Net Interest Income: $136.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $140.36 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Merchants Bancorp here>>>Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.