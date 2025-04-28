Compared to Estimates, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) reported revenue of $145.89 million, down 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.04 million, representing a surprise of -12.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 42.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38%.

: 42.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38%. Net interest margin : 2.9% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.9% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Earning Assets : $17.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.15 billion.

: $17.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.15 billion. Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio : 12.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12%.

: 12.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12%. Total capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio : 13% versus 12.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13% versus 12.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Loan servicing fees (costs), net : $4.01 million versus $3.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.01 million versus $3.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Syndication and asset management fees : $3.39 million compared to the $5.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.39 million compared to the $5.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other income : $3.16 million versus $4.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.16 million versus $4.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Mortgage warehouse fees : $1.51 million compared to the $1.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.51 million compared to the $1.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $23.69 million compared to the $34.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $23.69 million compared to the $34.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gain on Sale of Loans : $11.62 million versus $20.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.62 million versus $20.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $122.20 million versus $132.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned -12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

