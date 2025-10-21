Compared to Estimates, Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Mercantile Bank (MBWM) reported revenue of $62.39 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was +5.8%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 55.7% compared to the 53.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 55.7% compared to the 53.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans : -0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: -0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balances - Total earning assets (before allowance) : $5.91 billion versus $5.8 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.91 billion versus $5.8 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $10.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.86 million.

: $10.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.86 million. Net Interest Income : $52 million compared to the $51.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $52 million compared to the $51.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. Payroll services : $0.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.8 million.

: $0.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.8 million. Interest rate swap income : $0.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.45 million.

: $0.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.45 million. Credit and debit card income : $2.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.39 million.

: $2.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.39 million. Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies : $0.86 million compared to the $0.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.86 million compared to the $0.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking income : $3.07 million compared to the $3.2 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.07 million compared to the $3.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other income: $0.83 million compared to the $0.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Mercantile Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Mercantile Bank here>>>

Shares of Mercantile Bank have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.