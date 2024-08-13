Compared to Estimates, Melco (MLCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Melco Resorts (MLCO) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Rate - Altira Macau : $129 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $145.40.

: $129 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $145.40. Average Daily Rate - City of Dreams : $209 compared to the $202.60 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $209 compared to the $202.60 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue Per Available Room - City of Dreams : $194 versus $193.54 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $194 versus $193.54 estimated by two analysts on average. Occupancy Rate - City of Dreams : 93% compared to the 95.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 93% compared to the 95.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue Per Available Room - Altira Macau : $123 versus $138.08 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $123 versus $138.08 estimated by two analysts on average. Occupancy Rate - Altira Macau : 95% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95%.

: 95% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95%. Net Revenue- Mocha and Other : $30.70 million versus $31.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $30.70 million versus $31.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Net Revenue- Altira Macau : $29.30 million compared to the $37.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $29.30 million compared to the $37.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila : $109 million compared to the $114.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.

: $109 million compared to the $114.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year. Net Revenue- Studio City : $352.30 million compared to the $336.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.3% year over year.

: $352.30 million compared to the $336.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.3% year over year. Net Revenue- City of Dreams : $576.40 million versus $587.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

: $576.40 million versus $587.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other : $6.85 million compared to the $7.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Melco have returned -16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

