Compared to Estimates, Medtronic (MDT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Medtronic (MDT) reported $8.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +2.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Medtronic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- U.S. Revenue : $4.55 billion compared to the $4.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $4.55 billion compared to the $4.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies : $431 million versus $448.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $431 million versus $448.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Net sales- U.S.- Other : $17 million versus $8.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.6% change.

: $17 million versus $8.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.6% change. Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure : $858 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $816.74 million.

: $858 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $816.74 million. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes : $728 million compared to the $704.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

: $728 million compared to the $704.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience : $2.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $2.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular : $3.34 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $3.34 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical : $2.21 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Net sales- Other : $31 million versus $27.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.6% change.

: $31 million versus $27.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.6% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure : $1.73 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $1.73 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic : $944 million compared to the $933.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $944 million compared to the $933.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy: $1.71 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

Shares of Medtronic have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.