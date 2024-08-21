Compared to Estimates, Medtronic (MDT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics (Revised)

Medtronic (MDT) reported $7.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +2.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Medtronic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Medical Surgical- Acute Care & Monitoring(US+ROW) : $2 billion compared to the $463.92 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2 billion compared to the $463.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Sales- U.S. Revenue : $4.08 billion compared to the $4.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $4.08 billion compared to the $4.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies : $292 million compared to the $292.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $292 million compared to the $292.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies : $314 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $307.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $314 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $307.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular : $3.01 billion versus $2.92 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $3.01 billion versus $2.92 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes : $647 million compared to the $613.27 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $647 million compared to the $613.27 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical : $2 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

: $2 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience : $2.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $2.32 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation : $457 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $431.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $457 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $431.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies : $1.15 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular : $616 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $603.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $616 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $603.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies : $713 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $712 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Shares of Medtronic have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

