Compared to Estimates, McDonald's (MCD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, McDonald's (MCD) reported revenue of $6.84 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.19, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.15, the EPS surprise was +1.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change : 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by nine analysts on average. Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change : 4% compared to the 2% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 4% compared to the 2% average estimate based on nine analysts. Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change : 5.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 5.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide : 44,113 versus 44,128 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 44,113 versus 44,128 estimated by eight analysts on average. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total : $2.46 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $2.46 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total : $4.21 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $4.21 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenues- Total Other revenues : $172 million versus $142.01 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +93.3% change.

: $172 million versus $142.01 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +93.3% change. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate : $103 million compared to the $169.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.1% year over year.

: $103 million compared to the $169.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.1% year over year. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets : $1.84 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $1.84 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. : $791 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $814.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

: $791 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $814.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets : $1.56 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $576 million compared to the $645.8 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.

Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of McDonald's have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

