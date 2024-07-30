Compared to Estimates, Match Group (MTCH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Match Group (MTCH) reported revenue of $864.07 million, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $856.17 million, representing a surprise of +0.92%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Payers - Total : 14.84 million versus 14.81 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 14.84 million versus 14.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Payers - Europe Payers : 4.5 million compared to the 4.53 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4.5 million compared to the 4.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. Payers - APAC and Other : 3.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.55 million.

: 3.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.55 million. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total : $19.05 compared to the $18.86 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $19.05 compared to the $18.86 average estimate based on five analysts. Payers - Americas : 6.74 million versus 6.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6.74 million versus 6.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Americas : $22.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.54.

: $22.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.54. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe : $240.19 million versus $244.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $240.19 million versus $244.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas : $450.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $436.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $450.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $436.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other : $157.39 million versus $154.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $157.39 million versus $154.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Revenue- Total Direct Revenue : $848.13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $841.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $848.13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $841.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenue- Indirect Revenue : $15.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.

: $15.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder : $479.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $476.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Shares of Match Group have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

