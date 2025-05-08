Compared to Estimates, Match Group (MTCH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Match Group (MTCH) reported revenue of $831.18 million, down 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $827.91 million, representing a surprise of +0.39%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Payers - Tinder : 9.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.08 million.

: 9.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.08 million. Payers - Total : 14.2 million compared to the 14.16 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 14.2 million compared to the 14.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total : $19.07 versus $19.15 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $19.07 versus $19.15 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Hinge : $29.90 versus $30.78 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $29.90 versus $30.78 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Tinder : $16.38 versus $16.39 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $16.38 versus $16.39 estimated by four analysts on average. Payers - Hinge : 1.7 million versus 1.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.7 million versus 1.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder : $447.40 million versus $446.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

: $447.40 million versus $446.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Revenue- Direct Revenue- MG Asia : $63.70 million versus $63.85 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $63.70 million versus $63.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Evergreen and Emerging : $149.20 million compared to the $152.63 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $149.20 million compared to the $152.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Hinge : $152.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.52 million.

: $152.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.52 million. Revenue- Indirect Revenue : $18.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%.

: $18.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%. Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $812.40 million compared to the $814.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

Shares of Match Group have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

