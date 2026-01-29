Compared to Estimates, Marsh (MRSH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Marsh (MRSH) reported revenue of $6.6 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.12, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +7.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service : 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

: 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.7%. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated : 4% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter : 5% versus 4.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Marsh : 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.

: 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.2%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC : $355 million compared to the $363.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

: $355 million compared to the $363.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA : $934 million versus $900.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $934 million versus $900.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada : $2.2 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $2.2 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America : $178 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $178 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenue- Corporate eliminations : $-20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-21.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

: $-20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-21.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services : $3.97 billion compared to the $3.97 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $3.97 billion compared to the $3.97 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenue- Consulting : $2.64 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $2.64 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenue- Consulting- Mercer: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.

Here is how Marsh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Marsh have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

