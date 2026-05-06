Compared to Estimates, Marriott (MAR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Marriott International (MAR) reported $6.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares to $2.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.9% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58, the EPS surprise was +5.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR : 123 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 122.

: 123 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 122. Rooms - Total : 1,795,808 versus 1,789,530 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,795,808 versus 1,789,530 estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms - Franchised : 1,204,223 versus 1,187,515 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,204,223 versus 1,187,515 estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

: 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : $-35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-33.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

: $-35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-33.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.43 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $1.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $412 million versus $356.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $412 million versus $356.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Revenues- Franchise fees : $872 million versus $835.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $872 million versus $835.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $222 million compared to the $209.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $222 million compared to the $209.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.84 billion compared to the $4.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $4.84 billion compared to the $4.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenues- Base management fees: $339 million versus $333.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>

Shares of Marriott have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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