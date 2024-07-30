Compared to Estimates, M/I Homes (MHO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

M/I Homes (MHO) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $5.12 for the same period compares to $4.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +4.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M/I Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average home closing price : $482 thousand compared to the $471.14 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $482 thousand compared to the $471.14 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Homes delivered - Total : 2,224 compared to the 2,182 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,224 compared to the 2,182 average estimate based on two analysts. New contracts - Total : 2,255 compared to the 2,364 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,255 compared to the 2,364 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions : $533 thousand versus $526.69 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: $533 thousand versus $526.69 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Number of active communities (Average community count) : 215 compared to the 218 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 215 compared to the 218 average estimate based on two analysts. Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions : $1.82 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.82 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Homes in backlog : 3,422 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,573.

: 3,422 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,573. Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue : $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Revenue- Financial services revenue : $30.76 million versus $26.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

: $30.76 million versus $26.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenue- Homebuilding revenue: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

Shares of M/I Homes have returned +41.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.