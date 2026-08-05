Compared to Estimates, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) reported $664 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -31.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Other : $41 million versus $46.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $41 million versus $46.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Siding : $441 million compared to the $440.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

: $441 million compared to the $440.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Net Sales- OSB (Oriented Strand Board) : $182 million compared to the $185.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.2% year over year.

: $182 million compared to the $185.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Siding : $113 million compared to the $119.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $113 million compared to the $119.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- OSB (Oriented Strand Board): $-21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-14.92 million.

Here is how Louisiana-Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Louisiana-Pacific here>>>

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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