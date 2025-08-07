Compared to Estimates, Live Nation (LYV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Live Nation (LYV) reported revenue of $7.01 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was -59.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Concerts - Estimated Attendance - Total : 44.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 43.62 million.

: 44.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 43.62 million. Ticketing - Total Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 83.35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.26 million.

: 83.35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.26 million. Concerts - Estimated Events - Total : 14.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.36 million.

: 14.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.36 million. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - North America : 23.28 million compared to the 25.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 23.28 million compared to the 25.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Concerts - Estimated Events - International : 5.27 million versus 4.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.27 million versus 4.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated Events - North America : 9.02 million compared to the 9.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9.02 million compared to the 9.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - International : 20.93 million versus 18.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 20.93 million versus 18.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Ticketing - Total Non-Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 72.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 77.09 million.

: 72.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 77.09 million. Revenue- Concerts : $5.95 billion compared to the $5.74 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.

: $5.95 billion compared to the $5.74 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year. Revenue- Other and Eliminations : $-23.1 million compared to the $-8.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +255.4% year over year.

: $-23.1 million compared to the $-8.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +255.4% year over year. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $340.6 million versus $342.87 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $340.6 million versus $342.87 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Revenue- Ticketing: $742.7 million versus $734.9 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Live Nation have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

