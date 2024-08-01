Compared to Estimates, Lithia Motors (LAD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lithia Motors (LAD) reported $9.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $7.87 for the same period compares to $10.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.09, the EPS surprise was +11.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail : $47,603 compared to the $47,163.32 average estimate based on three analysts.

Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail : $27,332 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28,574.10.

Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - New Vehicle Retail : 78,487 versus 79,430 estimated by two analysts on average.

Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - Used Vehicle Retail : 78,223 compared to the 75,729 average estimate based on two analysts.

New vehicle : $4.40 billion compared to the $4.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

Used vehicle retail : $2.99 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.

Used vehicle wholesale : $289.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.3%.

Finance and insurance : $360.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Service, body and parts : $950.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $952.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

Fleet and other : $241 million compared to the $100.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +152.4% year over year.

Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance : $313.60 million versus $307.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- New Vehicle Retail : $3.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

Shares of Lithia Motors have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

