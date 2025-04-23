Compared to Estimates, Lithia Motors (LAD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Lithia Motors (LAD) reported revenue of $9.18 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.66, compared to $6.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.77, the EPS surprise was -1.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit Sales - Used vehicle retail : 107,326 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 104,845.

: 107,326 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 104,845. Unit Sales - New vehicle retail : 91,990 versus 94,896 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 91,990 versus 94,896 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail : $47,616 compared to the $46,536.10 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $47,616 compared to the $46,536.10 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail : $27,198 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26,949.99.

: $27,198 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26,949.99. Revenue- New vehicle : $4.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $4.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenue- Used vehicle retail : $2.92 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $2.92 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenue- Used vehicle wholesale : $331 million compared to the $384.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $331 million compared to the $384.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenue- Finance and insurance : $364.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $364.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenue- Service, body and parts/Aftersales : $979.10 million versus $991.42 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $979.10 million versus $991.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Fleet and other : $204.60 million compared to the $163.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year.

: $204.60 million compared to the $163.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance : $345 million versus $329.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

: $345 million versus $329.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- New Vehicle Retail: $4.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%.

Shares of Lithia Motors have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.