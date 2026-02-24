Compared to Estimates, Light & Wonder (LNWO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Light & Wonder (LNWO) reported revenue of $891 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.39 million, representing a surprise of -2.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- SciPlay : $195 million compared to the $205.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.

: $195 million compared to the $205.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year. Revenue- Gaming : $602 million versus $636.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $602 million versus $636.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Revenue- iGaming : $94 million versus $87.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.

: $94 million versus $87.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change. AEBITDA- Gaming : $323 million compared to the $334.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $323 million compared to the $334.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. AEBITDA- Corporate and other : $-34 million versus $-32.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-34 million versus $-32.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. AEBITDA- iGaming : $36 million compared to the $34.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $36 million compared to the $34.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. AEBITDA- SciPlay: $80 million versus $74.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Light & Wonder have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

