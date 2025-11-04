Compared to Estimates, Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) reported $782.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770.29 million, representing a surprise of +1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total centers (end of period) : 185 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 187.

: 185 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 187. Average center revenue per center membership : $907.00 versus $893.12 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $907.00 versus $893.12 estimated by three analysts on average. Total center square footage (end of period) : 18.1 billion versus 18.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: 18.1 billion versus 18.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Comparable center revenue : 10.6% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.6% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Net new center openings : 1 compared to the 3 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1 compared to the 3 average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenue- Center revenue : $760.9 million versus $751.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $760.9 million versus $751.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenue- Other revenue : $21.75 million versus $20.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $21.75 million versus $20.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Center revenue- In-center revenue : $213.59 million compared to the $207.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $213.59 million compared to the $207.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Center revenue- Membership dues and enrollment fees: $547.31 million versus $543.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Life Time Group Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

