Compared to Estimates, Lennar (LEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lennar (LEN) reported $8.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $1.90 for the same period compares to $3.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.24 billion, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Deliveries - Average sales price - Total : $389 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $393.16.

: $389 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $393.16. New orders - Homes : 22,601 compared to the 22,821 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 22,601 compared to the 22,821 average estimate based on four analysts. Deliveries - Homes : 20,131 versus 19,947 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 20,131 versus 19,947 estimated by four analysts on average. Active Communities - Total : 1,617 compared to the 1,550 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,617 compared to the 1,550 average estimate based on four analysts. Backlog - Homes : 15,538 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16,019.

: 15,538 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16,019. Revenue- Financial Services : $298.10 million versus $276.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $298.10 million versus $276.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes : $7.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

: $7.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land : $43.20 million versus $15.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +217.7% change.

: $43.20 million versus $15.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +217.7% change. Revenue- Multifamily : $230.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +131.5%.

: $230.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +131.5%. Revenue- Homebuilding- Other homebuilding : $12.39 million versus $7.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.6% change.

: $12.39 million versus $7.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.6% change. Revenue- Homebuilding : $7.84 billion compared to the $7.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.

: $7.84 billion compared to the $7.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year. Revenue- Lennar Other: $5.24 million compared to the $4.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.2% year over year.

Shares of Lennar have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

