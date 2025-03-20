Compared to Estimates, Lennar (LEN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lennar (LEN) reported $7.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $2.14 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Deliveries - Homes : 17,834 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,557.

: 17,834 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,557. Deliveries - Average sales price - Total : $408 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $411.87.

: $408 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $411.87. Active Communities - Total : 1,584 compared to the 1,394 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,584 compared to the 1,394 average estimate based on four analysts. New orders - Homes : 18,355 versus 18,223 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 18,355 versus 18,223 estimated by four analysts on average. Backlog - Average sales price - Total : $439 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $466.

: $439 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $466. Revenue- Financial Services : $277.08 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $252.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $277.08 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $252.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes : $7.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

: $7.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land : $35.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.2%.

: $35.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.2%. Revenue- Multifamily : $63.20 million versus $106.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change.

: $63.20 million versus $106.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change. Revenue- Homebuilding- Other homebuilding : $8 million compared to the $9.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

: $8 million compared to the $9.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Revenue- Homebuilding : $7.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $7.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenue- Lennar Other: $7.40 million compared to the $2.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +191.2% year over year.

Shares of Lennar have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.