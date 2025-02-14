Compared to Estimates, LendingClub (LC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

LendingClub (LC) reported $217.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LendingClub performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 5.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.5%.

: 5.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.5%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $10.51 billion compared to the $10.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.51 billion compared to the $10.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-off ratio : 4.5% versus 5.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.5% versus 5.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 65.8% versus 68% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 65.8% versus 68% estimated by three analysts on average. Common equity tier 1 capital Ratio : 17.3% versus 16.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17.3% versus 16.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-interest income : $74.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $65.48 million.

: $74.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $65.48 million. Non-Interest Income- Marketplace revenue : $72.16 million versus $62.56 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $72.16 million versus $62.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Non-Interest Income- Other non-interest income : $2.65 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.65 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total Interest Income : $240.60 million versus $245.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $240.60 million versus $245.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $142.38 million compared to the $140.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $142.38 million compared to the $140.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. Non-Interest Income- Marketplace revenue- Net fair value adjustments : -$24.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$35 million.

: -$24.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$35 million. Total Interest Income- Interest on securities available for sale: $57.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.96 million.

Shares of LendingClub have returned -19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

