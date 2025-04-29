Compared to Estimates, LendingClub (LC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, LendingClub (LC) reported revenue of $217.71 million, up 20.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $214.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LendingClub performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 6% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-off ratio : 4.8% versus 4.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.8% versus 4.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 66.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.1%.

: 66.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.1%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $10.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.51 billion.

: $10.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.51 billion. Total Interest Income : $232.06 million versus $235.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $232.06 million versus $235.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $149.96 million compared to the $142.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $149.96 million compared to the $142.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-interest income : $67.75 million compared to the $72.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $67.75 million compared to the $72.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. Non-Interest Income- Other non-interest income : $2.11 million compared to the $2.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.11 million compared to the $2.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Non-Interest Income- Marketplace revenue : $65.64 million versus $69.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $65.64 million versus $69.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Interest Income- Other interest income : $9.61 million compared to the $10.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9.61 million compared to the $10.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Interest Income- Interest on loans held for sale : $21.81 million compared to the $24.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $21.81 million compared to the $24.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Interest Income- Interest on securities available for sale: $56.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.99 million.

Shares of LendingClub have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.