Compared to Estimates, Legget & Platt (LEG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Legget & Platt (LEG) reported $938.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.2%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $931.77 million, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products : -10% versus -10.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -10% versus -10.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products : -4% versus -2.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -4% versus -2.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Change in Organic Sales - Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products : -2% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -2% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Change in Organic Sales : -6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -6.5%.

: -6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -6.5%. Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products : $324.1 million compared to the $323.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

: $324.1 million compared to the $323.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. Trade sales- Specialized Products : $240.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $233.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%.

: $240.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $233.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%. Trade sales- Bedding Products : $373.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $374.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.

: $373.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $374.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%. EBIT- Bedding Products : $25.5 million compared to the $12.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $25.5 million compared to the $12.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. EBIT- Specialized Products : $24.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.27 million.

: $24.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.27 million. EBIT- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products : $7.4 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.4 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Specialized Products : $22.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.05 million.

: $22.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.05 million. Adjusted EBIT- Bedding Products: $16.3 million versus $19.8 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Legget & Platt here>>>

Shares of Legget & Platt have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.