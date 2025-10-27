Compared to Estimates, Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Legget & Platt (LEG) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, down 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +1.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products : -9% compared to the -8.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -9% compared to the -8.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products : -2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.5%.

: -2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.5%. Change in Organic Sales : -4% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -4% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products : $356.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $347.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $356.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $347.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Trade sales- Specialized Products : $277.5 million versus $273.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.

: $277.5 million versus $273.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change. Trade sales- Bedding Products : $402.5 million versus $406.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.

: $402.5 million versus $406.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change. EBIT- Bedding Products : $36.4 million compared to the $19.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $36.4 million compared to the $19.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. EBIT- Specialized Products : $112.9 million versus $33.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $112.9 million versus $33.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Specialized Products : $27 million versus $26.6 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $27 million versus $26.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Bedding Products : $26.4 million compared to the $23.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $26.4 million compared to the $23.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Furniture, Flooring & Textile ProductsC : $19.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.55 million.

: $19.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.55 million. EBIT- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.18 million.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Legget & Platt have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

