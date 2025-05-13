Compared to Estimates, Landstar (LSTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Landstar System (LSTR) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was -7.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers : $7,197 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6,579.53.

: $7,197 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6,579.53. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal : $2,843 versus $3,170.29 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,843 versus $3,170.29 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of loads - Total : 500,170 compared to the 484,455 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 500,170 compared to the 484,455 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Truck Transportation : 484,900 compared to the 468,390 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 484,900 compared to the 468,390 average estimate based on three analysts. Investment income : $3.60 million compared to the $2.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $3.60 million compared to the $2.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Revenue : $1.15 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenue- Other : $19.66 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.4%.

: $19.66 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.4%. Revenue- Rail Intermodal : $17.49 million compared to the $21.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year.

: $17.49 million compared to the $21.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation : $1.05 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers : $65.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.

: $65.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation : $92.08 million compared to the $74.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.

: $92.08 million compared to the $74.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $22.44 million compared to the $25.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.

Shares of Landstar have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

