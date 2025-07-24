Compared to Estimates, L3Harris (LHX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

L3Harris (LHX) reported $5.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $2.78 for the same period compares to $3.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48, the EPS surprise was +12.1%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Corporate eliminations : $-57 million compared to the $-51.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.

: $-57 million compared to the $-51.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year. Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems : $1.79 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Revenue- Aerojet Rocketdyne : $698 million versus $675.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

: $698 million versus $675.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems : $1.62 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenue- Communication Systems : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Segment operating income- Aerojet Rocketdyne : $93 million versus $83.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $93 million versus $83.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating income- Communication Systems (CS) : $336 million versus $343.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $336 million versus $343.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating income- Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) : $220 million versus $207.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $220 million versus $207.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating income- Integrated Mission System (IMS): $214 million versus $179.7 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how L3Harris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of L3Harris have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

