Compared to Estimates, Knight-Swift (KNX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) reported $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +4.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 91.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 92.9%.

: 91.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 92.9%. Operating Ratio : 95% compared to the 93.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 95% compared to the 93.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics : 96.4% versus 96.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 96.4% versus 96.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload : 91% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92.9%.

: 91% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92.9%. Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge : $1.76 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge : $331.33 million compared to the $271.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.6% year over year.

: $331.33 million compared to the $271.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.6% year over year. Operating revenue- LTL : $420.15 million versus $405.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $420.15 million versus $405.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment : $333.01 million versus $340.6 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.

: $333.01 million versus $340.6 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Operating revenue- Intermodal : $113.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.

: $113.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment : $1.1 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $1.1 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Operating revenue- Logistics : $139.7 million compared to the $134.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $139.7 million compared to the $134.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Operating revenue- Truckload: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Knight-Swift here>>>

Shares of Knight-Swift have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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