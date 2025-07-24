Compared to Estimates, Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reported revenue of $469.81 million, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.78, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434.01 million, representing a surprise of +8.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Expense Ratio : 20.7% versus 20.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 20.7% versus 20.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Combined Ratio : 75.8% compared to the 78% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 75.8% compared to the 78% average estimate based on seven analysts. Loss Ratio : 55.1% compared to the 57.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 55.1% compared to the 57.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Net Earned Premiums : $383.61 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $373.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $383.61 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $373.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Revenues- Net investment income : $46.47 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $47.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.

: $46.47 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $47.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%. Revenues- Other income : $0.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -77%.

: $0.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -77%. Revenues- Fee Income : $10.8 million compared to the $10.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.1% year over year.

: $10.8 million compared to the $10.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.1% year over year. Revenues- Change in the fair value of equity securities: $28.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.02 million.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

