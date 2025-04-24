Compared to Estimates, Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reported revenue of $423.4 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.71, compared to $3.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $424.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.15, the EPS surprise was +17.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio : 20% compared to the 21% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 20% compared to the 21% average estimate based on seven analysts. Combined Ratio : 82.1% compared to the 86.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 82.1% compared to the 86.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Loss Ratio : 62.1% versus 65.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 62.1% versus 65.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $43.82 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $43.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

: $43.82 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $43.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%. Revenues- Net Earned Premiums : $365.79 million compared to the $370.83 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $365.79 million compared to the $370.83 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Revenues- Other income : $0.67 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +111.3%.

: $0.67 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +111.3%. Revenues- Fee Income: $9.56 million versus $9.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

