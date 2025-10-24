Compared to Estimates, Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported $4.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Realized weighted average oil price : $/67.74 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $/67.7.

: $/67.74 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $/67.7. Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage : 12.30 MMTon versus 12.46 MMTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.30 MMTon versus 12.46 MMTon estimated by two analysts on average. Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity : 78.70 MMBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.58 MMBBL.

: 78.70 MMBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.58 MMBBL. Realized weighted average NGL price : $/31.09 versus $/30.9 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $/31.09 versus $/30.9 estimated by two analysts on average. Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines : $288 million versus $289.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $288 million versus $289.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment EBDA- Terminals : $274 million versus $274.2 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $274 million versus $274.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines : $1.39 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Segment EBDA- CO2: $135 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.67 million.

Here is how Kinder Morgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

