Compared to Estimates, KeyCorp (KEY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

KeyCorp (KEY) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest margin - Proforma : 2.2% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.2% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Average balance - Total earning assets : $171.99 billion compared to the $171.36 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $171.99 billion compared to the $171.36 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Book value at period end : $14.53 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.13.

: $14.53 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.13. Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) : 156.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 69.9%.

: 156.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 69.9%. Nonperforming assets - Total : $741 million compared to the $665.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $741 million compared to the $665.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Nonperforming loans at period-end : $728 million versus $658.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $728 million versus $658.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.7%.

: 15.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.7%. Leverage Ratio : 9.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.

: 9.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.4%. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 12.6% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.6% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Trust and investment services income : $140 million versus $140.44 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $140 million versus $140.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Investment banking and debt placement fees: $171 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $156.14 million.

Shares of KeyCorp have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.