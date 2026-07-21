Compared to Estimates, KeyCorp (KEY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

KeyCorp (KEY) reported $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of -1.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Capital Ratios - Leverage : 10.3% versus 10.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.3% versus 10.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Capital Ratios - Tier 1 risk-based capital : 12.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.8%.

: 12.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.8%. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) : 61.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.1%.

: 61.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.1%. Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations : 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Book value at period end : $16.19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.29.

: $16.19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.29. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $171.82 billion versus $172.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $171.82 billion versus $172.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Trust and investment services income : $159 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.93 million.

: $159 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.93 million. Investment banking and debt placement fees : $169 million compared to the $181.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $169 million compared to the $181.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $706 million versus $709.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $706 million versus $709.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (TE) : $1.26 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Corporate services income: $80 million versus $76.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for KeyCorp here>>>

Shares of KeyCorp have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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