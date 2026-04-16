Compared to Estimates, KeyCorp (KEY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, KeyCorp (KEY) reported revenue of $1.95 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion, representing a surprise of +1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Balance - Total earning assets : $170.1 billion compared to the $170.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $170.1 billion compared to the $170.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Book value at period end : $16.13 compared to the $16.32 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16.13 compared to the $16.32 average estimate based on three analysts. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) : 60.4% compared to the 62.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 60.4% compared to the 62.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations : 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Capital Ratios - Tier 1 risk-based capital : 13% compared to the 13.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13% compared to the 13.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Capital Ratios - Leverage : 10.5% versus 10.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.5% versus 10.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Trust and investment services income : $157 million versus $156.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $157 million versus $156.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Investment banking and debt placement fees : $197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.55 million.

: $197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.55 million. Total Noninterest Income : $723 million compared to the $725.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $723 million compared to the $725.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.22 million.

: $77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.22 million. Net interest income (TE): $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for KeyCorp here>>>

Shares of KeyCorp have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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