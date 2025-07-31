Compared to Estimates, Kellanova (K) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Kellanova (K) reported revenue of $3.2 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was -5.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change : -3.7% versus -4.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -3.7% versus -4.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales - Latin America - Price / mix impact - YoY change : 3.8% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.8% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Reported growth - Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) : 15% versus 4.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15% versus 4.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales - North America - Volume impact - YoY change : -3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -2.7%.

: -3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -2.7%. Net sales - Europe - Volume impact - YoY change : -6.2% compared to the -1.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -6.2% compared to the -1.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change : 1.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.

: 1.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.3%. Net sales - Europe - Forex impact - YoY change : 6.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.

: 6.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.9%. Net sales - Latin America - Volume impact - YoY change : -4.6% versus -2.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -4.6% versus -2.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Latin America : $309 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $310.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

: $309 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $310.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%. Net sales- Europe : $651 million versus $668.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $651 million versus $668.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Net sales- North America : $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Net sales- AMEA: $648 million compared to the $590.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kellanova have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

