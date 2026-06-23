Compared to Estimates, KB Home (KBH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2026, KB Home (KBH) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, down 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was -0.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Backlog - Homes - Total : 4,526 versus 4,690 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,526 versus 4,690 estimated by four analysts on average. Homes delivered - Total : 2,395 compared to the 2,326 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,395 compared to the 2,326 average estimate based on four analysts. Net orders - Total : 3,317 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,412.

: 3,317 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,412. Average selling price : $461.9 million compared to the $462.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $461.9 million compared to the $462.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Ending community count : 280 versus 274 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 280 versus 274 estimated by three analysts on average. Backlog - Value - Total : $2.14 billion versus $2.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.14 billion versus $2.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average community count : 278 compared to the 275 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 278 compared to the 275 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.5% year over year.

: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.5% year over year. Total Revenues- Financial services : $5.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $5.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.11 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.4% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.4% change. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land : $0.86 million versus $1.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.86 million versus $1.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Financial services pretax income: $6.67 million compared to the $6.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for KB Home here>>>

Shares of KB Home have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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