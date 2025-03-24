Compared to Estimates, KB Home (KBH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2025, KB Home (KBH) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, down 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of -7.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Backlog - Units : 4,436 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,681.

: 4,436 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,681. Average selling price : $500.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $501.06 million.

: $500.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $501.06 million. Net orders - Units : 2,772 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,247.

: 2,772 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,247. Unit deliveries - Total Homes : 2,770 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,000.

: 2,770 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,000. Backlog - Value : $2.20 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.20 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Ending community count : 255 compared to the 259 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 255 compared to the 259 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenues- Financial services : $4.74 million compared to the $6.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.

: $4.74 million compared to the $6.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Financial services pretax income : $7.53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million.

: $7.53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million. Operating Income- Homebuilding : $127.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.20 million.

: $127.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.20 million. Homebuilding pretax income: $131.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.21 million.

Shares of KB Home have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

