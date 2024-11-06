Compared to Estimates, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) reported $5.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $3.50 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.59 billion, representing a surprise of +4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jones Lang LaSalle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Capital Markets- Loan Servicing : $41 million versus $40.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $41 million versus $40.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Revenue- LaSalle- Transaction fees and other : $8.60 million compared to the $7.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $8.60 million compared to the $7.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Revenue- Capital Markets : $498.80 million versus $473.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.

: $498.80 million versus $473.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change. Revenue- JLL Technologies : $56.70 million compared to the $56.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.

: $56.70 million compared to the $56.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year. Revenue- LaSalle : $101.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

: $101.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Revenue- LaSalle- Advisory fees : $92.70 million compared to the $87.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.

: $92.70 million compared to the $87.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Revenue- Capital Markets- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other : $371.80 million compared to the $341.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.

: $371.80 million compared to the $341.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year. Revenue- Capital Markets- Value and Risk Advisory : $86 million versus $91.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.

: $86 million versus $91.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenue- Markets Advisory- Advisory, Consulting and Other : $26.10 million versus $26.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $26.10 million versus $26.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Revenue- Markets Advisory- Leasing : $665.40 million compared to the $595.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year.

: $665.40 million compared to the $595.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Markets Advisory : $151.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.79 million.

: $151.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.79 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Markets: $65.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.25 million.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

