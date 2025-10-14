Compared to Estimates, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported $23.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $2.80 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.75 billion, representing a surprise of +1.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth) : 5.4% compared to the 5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.4% compared to the 5% average estimate based on four analysts. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW : $524 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $515.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +83.2%.

: $524 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $515.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +83.2%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW : $459 million versus $430.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.6% change.

: $459 million versus $430.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.6% change. Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW : $423 million versus $436.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $423 million versus $436.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- WW : $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

: $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW : $15.56 billion compared to the $15.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $15.56 billion compared to the $15.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- WW : $2.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion.

: $2.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Pulmonary Hypertension- WW : $1.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $1.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Infectious Diseases- WW : $829 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $757.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

: $829 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $757.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- WW : $6.53 billion versus $6.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.

: $6.53 billion versus $6.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Immunology- WW : $4.17 billion versus $3.81 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change.

: $4.17 billion versus $3.81 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- WW: $2.02 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.

Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson & Johnson here>>>

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

