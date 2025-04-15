Compared to Estimates, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported $21.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $2.77 for the same period compares to $2.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.62 billion, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth) : 4.2% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4.2% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW : $369 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $341.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +135%.

: $369 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $341.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +135%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW : $320 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%.

: $320 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%. Sales- Pharmaceutical- Oncology- TECVAYLI- WW : $151 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $174.21 million.

: $151 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $174.21 million. Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW : $420 million compared to the $400.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $420 million compared to the $400.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Sales- MedTech- Total : $8.02 billion versus $8.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $8.02 billion versus $8.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW : $13.87 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $13.87 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW : $2.40 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

: $2.40 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Sales- MedTech- Vision- WW : $713 million compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $713 million compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Sales- MedTech- Surgery- Advanced- WW : $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Pulmonary Hypertension- WW : $1.03 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $1.03 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW: $671 million versus $737.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

