Compared to Estimates, Johnson Controls (JCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Johnson Controls (JCI) reported revenue of $5.68 billion, down 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Building Solutions North America : $2.92 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $2.92 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific : $542 million compared to the $514.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

: $542 million compared to the $514.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA : $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Net Sales- Global Products : $1.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.9%.

: $1.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.9%. Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products : $343 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $348.77 million.

: $343 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $348.77 million. Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Corporate Expense: -$135 million versus -$125 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Johnson Controls have returned +24.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

