Compared to Estimates, JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported revenue of $2.43 billion, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +161.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 84% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.3%.

: 84% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.3%. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.87 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.88.

: $2.87 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.88. Yield per passenger mile : 15.96 cents compared to the 15.87 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.96 cents compared to the 15.87 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating revenue per ASM : 14.38 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.26 cents.

: 14.38 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.26 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 16,887 million versus 16,803.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16,887 million versus 16,803.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 10.24 cents compared to the 10.52 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.24 cents compared to the 10.52 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 14,192 million compared to the 14,107.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14,192 million compared to the 14,107.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM : 13.41 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.34 cents.

: 13.41 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.34 cents. Fuel gallons consumed : 218 Mgal compared to the 221.37 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 218 Mgal compared to the 221.37 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts. Operating expense per ASM : 14.04 cents versus 14.44 cents estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14.04 cents versus 14.44 cents estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.27 billion versus $2.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.

: $2.27 billion versus $2.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change. Operating Revenues- Other: $163 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $153.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Shares of JetBlue have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

