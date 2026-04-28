Compared to Estimates, JetBlue (JBLU) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.87, compared to -$0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.72, the EPS surprise was -21.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load factor : 82.2% compared to the 81.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82.2% compared to the 81.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 15.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.37 billion.

: 15.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.37 billion. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 12.61 billion compared to the 12.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.61 billion compared to the 12.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM : 13.35 cents compared to the 13.32 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.35 cents compared to the 13.32 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.96 compared to the $3.01 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.96 compared to the $3.01 average estimate based on four analysts. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 12.21 cents versus 12.26 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.21 cents versus 12.26 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM : 16.06 cents versus 16.01 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.06 cents versus 16.01 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenue per ASM : 14.6 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.55 cents.

: 14.6 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.55 cents. Fuel gallons consumed : 193.00 Mgal versus 185.64 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 193.00 Mgal versus 185.64 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Yield per passenger mile : 16.24 cents versus 16.24 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.24 cents versus 16.24 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $2.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Operating Revenues- Other: $192 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for JetBlue here>>>

Shares of JetBlue have returned +19.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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