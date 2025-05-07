Compared to Estimates, Jackson Financial (JXN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Jackson Financial (JXN) reported revenue of $1.77 billion, down 36% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.10, compared to $4.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion, representing a surprise of -0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jackson Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Net investment income : $755 million versus $490.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $755 million versus $490.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Revenues- Other income : $14 million compared to the $16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1300% year over year.

: $14 million compared to the $16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1300% year over year. Revenues- Premium : $40 million compared to the $35.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $40 million compared to the $35.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Revenues- Fee income : $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities : $420 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $471.09 million.

: $420 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $471.09 million. Adjusted earnings before tax- Corporate and Other : -$24 million compared to the -$60.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$24 million compared to the -$60.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted earnings before tax- Closed Life and Annuity Blocks : $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.24 million.

: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.24 million. Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products: $18 million compared to the $21.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Jackson Financial have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

