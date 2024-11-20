Compared to Estimates, Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Jack In The Box (JACK) reported revenue of $349.29 million, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.62 million, representing a surprise of -2.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -2.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -0.7%.

: -2.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -0.7%. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 2,191 compared to the 2,199 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2,191 compared to the 2,199 average estimate based on seven analysts. Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco) : 2,785 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,797.

: 2,785 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,797. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 594 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 598.

: 594 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 598. Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -3.9% compared to the -3.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: -3.9% compared to the -3.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised : 461 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 463.

: 461 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 463. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company : 133 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 135.

: 133 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 135. Revenues- Company restaurant sales : $151.42 million versus $157.54 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.

: $151.42 million versus $157.54 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions) : $197.87 million compared to the $199.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $197.87 million compared to the $199.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $56.13 million compared to the $57.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $56.13 million compared to the $57.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other : $54.46 million compared to the $55.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $54.46 million compared to the $55.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $87.28 million versus $87.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

Shares of Jack In The Box have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

