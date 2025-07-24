Compared to Estimates, Iridium (IRDM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Iridium Communications (IRDM) reported revenue of $216.91 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $214.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was -13.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data : $46.00 versus $46.60 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $46.00 versus $46.60 estimated by four analysts on average. ARPU - Commercial - IoT data : $7.83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.16.

: $7.83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.16. Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service : 2.36 million compared to the 2.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.36 million compared to the 2.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service : 128 thousand versus 135.97 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 128 thousand versus 135.97 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Subscriber equipment : $19.46 million versus $23.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.

: $19.46 million versus $23.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change. Revenue- Service : $155.57 million versus $160.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

: $155.57 million versus $160.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Revenue- Engineering and support service : $41.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $31.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.2%.

: $41.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $31.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.2%. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue : $128.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $133.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $128.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $133.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Revenue- Service- Government service revenue : $26.75 million compared to the $26.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $26.75 million compared to the $26.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue- Hosted payload and other data service : $14.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

: $14.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Government : $39.48 million versus $29.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.5% change.

: $39.48 million versus $29.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.5% change. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Commercial: $2.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.2%.

Here is how Iridium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Iridium have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

