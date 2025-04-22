Compared to Estimates, Iridium (IRDM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Iridium Communications (IRDM) reported $214.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.87 million, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Iridium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data : $45 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.67.

: $45 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.67. ARPU - Commercial - IoT data : $7.75 compared to the $7.75 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $7.75 compared to the $7.75 average estimate based on three analysts. ARPU - Commercial - Broadband : $261 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.17.

: $261 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.17. Total Net billable Subscriber Additions : -16 thousand compared to the 14.93 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -16 thousand compared to the 14.93 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Subscriber equipment : $23.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $23.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Revenue- Service : $154.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $154.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenue- Engineering and support service : $37.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%.

: $37.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue : $127.54 million compared to the $131.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

: $127.54 million compared to the $131.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year. Revenue- Service- Government service revenue : $26.75 million versus $27.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $26.75 million versus $27.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue- Hosted payload and other data service : $14.87 million compared to the $16.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

: $14.87 million compared to the $16.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Government : $35.83 million versus $29.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.

: $35.83 million versus $29.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Commercial: $1.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%.

Shares of Iridium have returned -17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

