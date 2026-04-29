Compared to Estimates, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) reported $246 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 86.4%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.41 million, representing a surprise of +29.2%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +64.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Total research and development revenue : $138 million compared to the $66.63 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +146.4% year over year.

: $138 million compared to the $66.63 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +146.4% year over year. Revenue- Total commercial revenue : $108 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $123.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%.

: $108 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $123.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%. Royalty revenue- SPINRAZA royalties : $44 million compared to the $48.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $44 million compared to the $48.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Product sales, net : $43 million compared to the $45.43 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $43 million compared to the $45.43 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Royalty revenue- WAINUA royalties : $11 million versus $16.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $11 million versus $16.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Product sales net- TRYNGOLZA sales : $27 million versus $34.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $27 million versus $34.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Product sales net- DAWNZERA sales : $16 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.41 million.

: $16 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.41 million. Revenue- Commercial revenue- Other commercial revenue : $7 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

: $7 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Royalty revenue : $58 million compared to the $71.07 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $58 million compared to the $71.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. Royalty revenue- Other royalties : $3 million versus $6.16 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $3 million versus $6.16 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Research and development revenue- WAINUA joint development revenue : $18 million versus $9.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80% change.

: $18 million versus $9.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80% change. Revenue- Research and development revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue: $120 million versus $52.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +160.9% change.

Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals here>>>

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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