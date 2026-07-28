Compared to Estimates, Invesco (IVZ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Invesco (IVZ) reported $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +5.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Assets Under Management - ETFs and Index : $753.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $753.51 billion.

: $753.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $753.51 billion. Average AUM - Total : $2,368.80 billion versus $2,368.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2,368.80 billion versus $2,368.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Fundamental Fixed Income : $315.50 billion compared to the $315.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $315.50 billion compared to the $315.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - Private Markets : $135.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.51 billion.

: $135.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.51 billion. Assets Under Management - China JV & India : $163.20 billion compared to the $163.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $163.20 billion compared to the $163.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset/Other : $79.90 billion compared to the $79.90 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $79.90 billion compared to the $79.90 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - Global Liquidity : $214.50 billion versus $214.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $214.50 billion versus $214.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - QQQs : $490.10 billion versus $490.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $490.10 billion versus $490.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average AUM - ETFs & Index : $717.40 billion versus $706.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $717.40 billion versus $706.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenues- Other revenues : $50.2 million versus $62.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $50.2 million versus $62.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees : $309.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $322.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.8%.

: $309.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $322.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.8%. Operating revenues- Performance fees: $3.7 million versus $6.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.3% change.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Invesco here>>>

Shares of Invesco have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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